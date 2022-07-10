ENG Vs IND 3rd T20I: MS Dhoni Spotted In Stands As India Complete Dead Rubber Formalities

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen enjoying the third T20I match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who is in England for commentary work, was seen speaking to Dhoni in the stands. The 41-year-old cricketer travelled to the United Kingdom earlier this month to celebrate his birthday. He was spotted on Wednesday in the crowd at Wimbledon watching the live-action involving Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri watching the 3rd T20 together. pic.twitter.com/VanoMIF08A — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2022

Dhoni was also spotted in Birmingham on Saturday, where he was seen watching the second T20I between India and England at the Edgbaston Stadium. After the conclusion of the match, Dhoni visited the Indian Cricket Team dressing room, where he spoke with youngsters, including Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant. India won the second T20I by a comprehensive margin of 49 runs and secured the three-match series 2-0.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, England got off to a blistering start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. England scored 215 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Dawid Malan top-scored for the home side as he hit 77 off 39 balls, including six boundaries and five sixes. Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten at 42 off 29 balls. Livingstone was dropped by Kohli earlier on in the innings. India will now need 216 runs to win the match and hand England a clean sweep in the T20I series.

England vs India 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain/wk), Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Ravi Bishnoi.

Image: Twitter/@RaviShastri

