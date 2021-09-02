ENG Vs IND 4th Test LIVE Streaming: How To Watch England Vs India Live Streaming Online

Team India and England will be locking horns in the all-important fourth Test match that gets underway at London's Kennington Oval on Thursday. With the series tied at one apiece, both teams would be looking forward to continuing their splendid form by winning this match and gaining momentum in this series.

Ahead of fourth England vs India Test match, let's find out about the broadcast as well as the live streaming details of this contest.

England vs India: Timing, TV Channels & Live Streaming Platforms

The Day 1 of fourth England vs India Test match is on Thursday, September 2 and the kick-off time is 03:30 PM IST whereas the toss will happen at 3 pm. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network i.e. Sony Six/ Sony Six HD (English commentary), Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi commentary), Sony Ten 4 as well as Sony Ten 4 HD (Commentary in regional languages i.e. Tamil and Telugu).

The viewers can also watch the live streaming of the Oval Test match on the SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

England vs India: Preview

After rain played spoilsport in the series opener at Nottingham, Team India registered a 151-run win at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's to draw first blood in the Test series. Nonetheless, the hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the third Test match at Headingley with a convincing win by an innings and 76 runs to level the series.

The focus now shifts towards the penultimate match of the series where both teams would be hoping to win this contest and the team that comes out on top in the fourth Test will ensure that they end up securing the five-match series.

Meanwhile, the hosts are already without the services of some of their key players including the likes of pacer Jofra Archer (elbow injury), all-rounder Chris Woakes (heel injury), star all-rounder Ben Stokes (personal reasons), pacers Stuart Broad (calf injury) and Mark Wood (shoulder injury). Wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will be unavailable for the Oval Test match as he has decided to excuse himself to be with his wife as the couple is expecting their second child.