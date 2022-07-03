ENG Vs IND 5th Test, Day 3 Edgbaston Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Again?

The fifth Test match between England and India, currently underway at the Edgbaston Stadium has suffered fairly due to the rain, in the two days of play so far. The first day of the match saw England bowling only 73 overs, as India found themselves at 338/7, following Rishabh Pant’s heroic knock of 146 runs. As India was all out after playing 11.5 overs on Day 2, England was reduced to 84/5 in 27 overs, before the play was called off due to rain.

England vs India 5th Test, Day 3: Weather Update

With the match standing at an interesting juncture, cricket fans at the Edgbaston would be hoping for the rain gods to show mercy during the remainder of the match. However, Day 3 seems to suffer a similar fate as Accuweather predicted morning showers in Birmingham on Sunday. Although the start of the match is expected not to be affected, several rain interruptions are predicted on Day 3, which implies that it would be a start-stop day again.

ENG vs IND 5th Test, Day 3: Weather Forecast

The temperatures are expected to remain around 20 degrees to 11 degrees on Sunday, with 49% chances of precipitation at 11 AM (local time) and 54% at 12 PM. To everyone’s relief, the chances decrease to 20% for the rest of the day. Following a brilliant bowling display on Saturday, led by skipper Jasprit Bumrah, India will look to continue their dominance in the game and finish the series with a 3-1 win.

Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah dominate Day 1 & 2

The Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test started with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara’s short but good-looking partnership of 27 runs in 6.2 overs, before Anderson accounted for both of their wickets in the space of 12 overs. Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, and former skipper Virat Kohli had average outings as they scored 20, 15, and 11 runs respectively. However, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant yet again led India’s batting attack with his same aggressive approach with veteran allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on the other end.

Pant went on to hit 146 runs in 111 runs on Day 1, while Jadeja completed his century and returned with the individual score of 104 runs in 194 balls on Day 2. Meanwhile, skipper Bumrah became the talk of the town for smashing veteran England bowler Stuart Broad for 35 runs in a single over, which reminded fans of iconic cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s feat of scoring 36 runs in a single over against Broad. With an uphill task of chasing over 400 runs in the 2nd innings, England suffered early blows as Bumrah stomped over the top-3 of the England bowling lineup in only 11 overs. With rain interrupting the play several times, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami got rid of Joe Root and Jack Leach to end Day 2.

(Image: @englandcricket/Instagram)