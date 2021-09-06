Eng Vs Ind: Anderson's Reaction To Kohli's Shot Sums Up England's Day On The Field

England pacer James Anderson was surprised and left frustrated after Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit him for a soothing cover drive in the 100th over of India’s second innings. India and England are currently locking horns in the fourth Test match of the five-match Test series at the Oval Stadium. In the second ball of the 100th over of India's second innings on Day 4, Anderson can be seen kicking the turf in frustration after getting hit for a glorious boundary by the Indian skipper.

James Anderson after that splendid Virat Kohli cover drive 🤣#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Vb8Td0LG6N — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) September 5, 2021

James Anderson has dismissed Virat Kohli twice in the ongoing Test series

Kohli and Anderson are known to share a not-so-friendly bond as they have been involved in several altercations in the past, including the ongoing Test series. In the second Test at Lord’s, Kohli was seen swearing at Anderson. This was the same match where the pacer’s batting skills were tested with a barrage of bouncers by Jasprit Bumrah. In the Headingley Test at Leeds, Anderson dismissed in-form opener KL Rahul, Kohli, and Cheteshwar Pujara to start the initial script of England’s victory over India by an innings and 76 runs. The start Anderson gave to England at Headingley by dismissing the aforementioned batsmen, made them bowl out India at the score of 78 runs in the first innings. India never recovered in the match as England scored 432 in their first innings. India scored 278 in their second innings and eventually lost the match by the margin of more than an innings.

Anderson currently finds himself at third place in the list of top wicket-takers in the Test series. He has picked up a total of 15 wickets in four matches so far with the help of one five-wicket haul. The list is topped by England pacer Ollie Robinson with 21 wickets in four matches with two five-wicket hauls. He is followed by Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah with 16 wickets so far.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Kohli finds himself at fifth place in the list of top run-getters behind the likes of Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Cheteshwar Pujara. He has scored 218 runs in four matches at an average of 31.14, with his best score being 55 runs. He has managed to score two half-centuries so far and is looking for his first hundred since November 2019.

(Image Source: PTI/AP)