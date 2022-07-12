ENG Vs IND: BCCI Reveal Why Virat Kohli Was 'not Considered For Selection' In 1st ODI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the first One-Day International against England, which is taking place at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared an update on Kohli, stating that the right-handed batter was not considered for selection for the first ODI due to a mild groin strain. The BCCI also stated that Kohli is being monitored by the medical team.

Kohli was part of the second and third T20I games against England that were played last week. He was also part of the Indian team that played the one-off Test against England from July 1 to July 5. Kohli is said to have suffered the groin strain during the third T20I on Sunday. Notably, Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years.

Arshdeep Singh, the young Indian pacer, was also passed over for the opening ODI due to a right abdominal strain, the BCCI said in its statement. Arshdeep is also being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh were not considered for selection for the first ODI against England. Virat has a mild groin strain while Arshdeep has a right abdominal strain. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring them," BCCI wrote on Twitter.

As far as the ongoing first ODI match is concerned, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Fast-bowling star Jasprit Bumrah made an impact in his first over as he picked two back-to-back wickets to dismiss Jason Roy and Joe Root. Mohammed Shami struck in the third over to send all-rounder Ben Stokes back to the pavilion for a duck. England are currently in trouble having lost three wickets for just 7 runs on the board.

England vs India 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

