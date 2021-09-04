Eng Vs Ind: Craig Overton Tries To Intimidate Cheteshwar Pujara And Twitter Explodes

Cheteshwar Pujara has not had a great series in the ongoing England vs India five-match Test series. However, after a poor first innings performance, Pujara found his feet in the second innings of the fourth match, scoring 61 off 127 balls. At one point in the match, England bowler Craig Overton attempted to intimidate Pujara but he stood his ground.

#IndvsEng Overton do not mess with him.. he will make you to ball for 2 days !! 🤤 Agressive pujara pic.twitter.com/GcY07rxT0o — shivam shrivastav (@shivams70901101) September 4, 2021

Rohit Sharma was outstanding in India's second innings as he scored 127 off 256 balls - his first Test century away from home. Alongside him was Cheteshwar Pujara, who was playing well at the other end. Earlier, KL Rahul missed out on a half-century after got out for a well made 46 runs off 101 balls.

The top order has done well to take India to a dominating position but the middle order would have to continue on the same path if India are to beat England. India were 270/3 in 92 overs at the time of writing, with the umpires halting the play citing bad light.

As Overton tried to get on Pujara's nerves, the netizens couldn't stop reacting to the incident. Here's how some fans reacted on Twitter.

Overton saying something to Pujara feels like.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pQgboSclYl — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) September 4, 2021

Lol!! Overton is showing aggression to Pujara who neutralized the aggression of No.1 Pat Cummins and Deadly Starc in Australia. 😏#ENGvIND — Royal Hindustani (@RudraPr53514061) September 4, 2021

Overton shooting his mouth off against Pujara when he hasn't managed to bowl two balls in the same spot speaks volumes about their mental state right now.#ENGvIND — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) September 4, 2021

Overton trying to sledge Pujara, the Gautam Buddha of Cricket. LOL #INDvENG — Roshan Rai  (@ItsRoshanRai) September 4, 2021

Craig overton is trying to get attention of pujara 🙂🙂#ENGvsIND — TONY STANK GURIKAR (@helallabidu) September 4, 2021

India vs England 4th Test: Kohli & Co. look to post a stiff target for the hosts

Earlier, India had England on the mat at 62/5 before the middle-order duo of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow carried out the rescue act by adding 89 runs for the sixth wicket. Pope scored a brilliant 81 before chopping one back onto the stumps as Shardul Thakur bowled a good-length delivery outside the off-stump.

However, it was bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes who made it matter the most with a vital 50 before his innings came to an abrupt end when he was run out at the non-striker's end. Root & Co. were eventually bundled out for 290 and enjoyed a first-innings lead of 99 runs.

India vs England 4th Test: Rohit Sharma registers 15,000 runs in international cricket

Rohit Sharma aka 'Hitman' has now become the eighth Indian batsman to breach the 15,000-run mark in international cricket. He joins an elite list that includes the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, and Mohammed Azharuddin. Tendulkar takes the 'Numero Uno' spot with 34,357 runs under his belt at the highest level.

(Image Credits: AP)