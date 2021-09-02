Last Updated:

ENG Vs IND Dream11 Prediction 4th Test: Playing XI, Captain, Weather, Pitch Report & More

India and England will lock horns against each other in the fourth Test match at The Oval, starting September 2. The ongoing five-match Test series is currently poised at 1-1. Both teams will be looking to win the fourth match and take a lead in the series before going into the final summit clash in Manchester. The first Test had ended in a draw while India won the second match at Lord's. England bounced back strongly to win the third match at Headingley. 

India vs England 4th Test Full squad: 

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England's squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. 

India vs England 4th Test probable playing XIs:

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. 

England's probable XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson. 

Top Dream11 picks: 

Dream11 Team 1: Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Haseeb Hameed, KL Rahul, Joe Root (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin (Vice-Captain), Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mohammed Shami. 

Dream11 Team 2: Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (Captain), Rory Burns, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Mohammed Siraj. 

Pitch report: 

Teams batting first have a good record of winning more matches than the sides batting second at The Oval. Chasing teams have a winning percentage of just 40 on the ground. The average first innings score at the ground is between 250-280 runs. Both captains will most probably decide to bat first after winning the toss. 

