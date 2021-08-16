ENG Vs IND: England Favourites But Rishabh Pant Can Change Game, Says Michael Vaughan

Former England Captain Michael Vaughan thinks his country has a good chance of winning the second Test against India at Lord's, but he said the game can go in India's favour if Rishabh Pant bats for an hour in the morning. After the conclusion of play on Day 4 of the second Test match on Sunday, Vaughan resorted to social media to express his thoughts. According to Vaughan, it appears that England will win the match at the present, but that might change rapidly if Pant bats for an hour in the morning on Day 5.

England favourites but only just … an hour of Rishab in the morning & that all changes … #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2021

Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman Rishabh Pant has the ability to turn any game on its head in a matter of overs. Pant's single-handed effort in the historic Test match at Gabba earlier this year was essential in India's victory and he is expected to play a similar role at the Lord's. Pant's exploits with the bat have earned him a reputation that inspires people to believe in him and his capacity to win games. India is currently 154 runs ahead of England at the loss of six wickets. Pant is the only batsman left with a relatively long tail including Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs England 2nd Test

On Day 4, India was in deep trouble after losing in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in the space of two overs. Virat Kohli, India's captain, left with only 20 runs on the board. Cheteshwar Piujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who have been chastised for their poor batsmanship for a long time, put on a critical century partnership to take India from 55/3 to 155. However, Mark Wood struck again and dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 45 runs. Minutes later, Moeen Ali removed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja to help England finish the day on top. India will resume batting on Day 5 at 181/6.

The match is currently hung in the balance with all four results possible if India manages to put up a target of more than 180 runs. If England bowlers take early wickets on Day 5, the home side will go ahead of India in the race to win the second Test match at Lord's.

Image: ANI/PTI