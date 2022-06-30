ENG Vs IND: England Name Playing XI For 5th Test Vs Team India; One Big Change Announced

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced the playing XI for the fifth and final Test match against India. Ben Stokes will lead the England side for the one-off Test, which is scheduled to take from July 1 to July 5. James Anderson, whose participation was in doubt due to injury concerns, has also been included in the playing XI for the fifth Test match. Sam Billings will keep the wickets for the Three Lions as Ben Foakes continues to remain sick from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India are yet to announce their playing XI for the one-off Test as the side is still awaiting confirmation on captain Rohit Sharma's health. Rohit tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and has since remained in isolation at the team hotel. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has said that a decision on Rohit's participation is yet to made, meaning the playing XI could be announced as late as the morning of the fifth Test match.

England's Playing XI versus India

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Image: icc-cricket.com

