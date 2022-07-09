Last Updated:

ENG Vs IND: Fans Unhappy As Deepak Hooda Dropped Despite 288 Runs In Last 5 Innings

While Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years, Hooda has been batting on an elevated level ever since his debut earlier this year.

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India is currently locking horns against England in the second T20I game at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India have made a few changes to their playing XI, dropping a couple of star performers from the first T20I, including Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, netizens are not happy with the Indian team's selection, especially with the exit of Hooda, who played an amazing innings in the first match to help India post a mammoth total on the board.

Hooda has been excluded from the second T20I in order for Virat Kohli to come back to the squad. Kohli has been given a chance straight away after coming from a break following the conclusion of the one-off Test against England. While Kohli has not been in the best of forms for the past couple of years, Hooda has been batting on an elevated level ever since making his international debut earlier this year. Hooda has scored 288 runs in the last five innings that he has played for India and his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Here's how netizens reacted to Hooda's exclusion

"While I can understand the reasons to include @imVkohli in the playing XI, not able to fathom the reasons that should keep Hooda out of it," one individual tweeted. 

"So they can fit in VK. Prefer Dk over Hooda. All this is very confusing, how can you still not know what the team is a few months before the World Cup!" another user wrote. 

India also dropped Ishan Kishan from the playing XI and promoted Rishabh Pant as an opener for the second T20I. Pant opened the batting alongside Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were added to the squad in place of Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh.   

England vs India 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

