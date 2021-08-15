ENG Vs IND: Former Cricketers Laud Joe Root After His Second Hundred In India Series

England skipper Joe Root on Saturday smashed an unbeaten 180 runs to help his side secure a slender lead in the second Test match against India. Root single-handedly applied pressure on the Indian bowling attack as he kept forging important partnerships in between England's innings. After the match, former cricketers took to social media to heap praises on the 30-year-old for playing an outstanding knock under pressure and helping his side post a commendable total of 391 runs against India's 364, achieving a lead of 27 runs.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan praised the right-handed batsman, calling him the "greatest role model" the country has had in a long time. Wasim Jaffer, a former India international and Ranji veteran stated India's bowling on Day 3 of the second Test was not terrible, it's just that Root was better. Aakash Chopra, a former cricketer who now works as a broadcaster, compared the world's number four ranked Test batsman to former West Indies great Brian Lara, saying Root is to England what Lara was to the West Indies back in the day. Root had scored a half-century and a ton in the first Test match against India at Trent Bridge.

The best role model we have had .. @root66 is a delight .. hope all kids are trying to emulate the way he is & goes about his business .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 14, 2021

The bowling hasn't been bad. It's just that Root has been better. Just a class act rising to the occasion this series. Well played @root66 👏🏻 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/I8w2V1rOXj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 14, 2021

If #Root stood tall with a great innings, #Siraj was outstanding on a track which looked a bit slower on third day. Don't remember this attack taken so much time to wrap up opposition. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 14, 2021

Root must be feeling what Lara must’ve felt for a long period in his career. Lone Ranger. A cut above the rest. What a player…. #EngvInd #MissionDomination — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 14, 2021

India vs England 2nd Test

As far as the second Test match between India and England is concerned, the game is hung in a balance at the moment with both teams standing eye-to-eye after the conclusion of two innings. India posted 364 runs under a typical English seamer-friendly condition after being summoned by the England captain to bat first on Day 1 of the second Test. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma forged a crucial 100-run partnership at the top to provide India with a solid start. KL Rahul went on to score 129 runs off 250 balls. Sharma was dismissed for 83 off 145 balls.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane once again failed to contribute to the team's total as they were removed by James Anderson for 9 and 1 respectively. Virat Kohli appeared to be struggling again but despite that, he managed to score 42 off 103 balls and also forged a partnership with KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 37 and 40 runs respectively. In reply, England posted 391 runs on the board, courtesy of Root's 180 not out off 321 balls. Jonny Bairstow scored a half-century, while Rory Burns was dismissed for 49. India will start its second innings when the play resumes on Day 4.

Image: PTI/AP/WasimJaffer/Instagram

