Eng Vs Ind: Gavaskar Cites Demotivation As Reason Behind Ajinkya Rahane's Failure At Oval

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that demoting Ajinkya Rahane to No 6 would have had a massive impact on his confidence. Rahane has not been able to live up to his expectations with the bat and failed again in the England vs India Oval Test (4th test), with fans calling for India to be in Mayank Agarwal or Hanuma Vihari as Ajinkya Rahane's replacement.

The Indian vice-captain has scored only 109 runs from seven innings on the England tour with the best score of 61. His poor form saw him being demoted to the No 6 position, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja replacing him at three down. However, the move didn’t work as Rahane registered 14 and 0 in the two innings, respectively, and Gavaskar believes India should not have sent Jadeja ahead of Rahane in both innings, despite knowing Rahane's struggles. According to Gavaskar, this move greatly impacted Rahane’s confidence, who got out for a duck against Chris Woakes by playing an unnecessary shot.

"That was a bad shot for a man out of form to be playing across the line towards square leg. There is no way the ball was going to meet the ball. His confidence is shot. He was not confident before because he hadn’t scored runs apart from that 60 at Lord's. At Leeds, he hadn't got runs," said Sunil Gavaskar.

'No surprises Ajinkya Rahane got out on 0', says Gavaskar

Gavaskar also added that the promotion of Jadeja in the first innings was because Rahane was in the loo but repeating the same in the second innings was a big mistake by India. Jadeja also failed to impact the order as he got scores of 10 and 17, respectively.

The former Indian international was not surprised with Rahane’s duck in the second innings as he stated that things like this have a drastic effect on a player’s psychology, and the same happened with Rahane. "In the first innings, I had generally thought that Ravindra Jadeja was promoted over him because perhaps Rahane was on a toilet break. But now in the second innings as well, when Jadeja went ahead of him and it hasn't worked - what it's done to the psychology of a player is that it says 'look, we are not showing any confidence in you'. The confidence has to be shown. He is not scoring runs but he should be told that at No. 5, you are our batsman' not at 6. And that is what happened. No surprises, that he got out for 0," added Gavaskar.

Rahane’s form is not a concern at this point: Vikram Rathour

India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour after the end of Day 4, stated that the management had not yet reached that point when Rahane's poor form was a cause for concern. He believes that the Indian deputy is going through a lean patch and can play a massive role once he gets back to form.

"Not at this point. As I have said earlier, when you are playing cricket for such a long time, you will have phases where you will not get runs. That is the time as a team we need to back them and support them as much as we can. As we saw with Pujara also - him getting more opportunities and he's come back. He has played a couple of very important innings for us. So we are hoping that Ajinkya will get back into form and he will still play a major role in the Indian team's batting. So I don't think we have arrived at that point that it should become a concern," said Vikram Rathour, speaking to media at the end of day 4.

Image Credit: PTI