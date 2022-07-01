ENG Vs IND: Incredible 36-year-old Coincidence Between Bumrah & Kapil Dev; Check Here

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday made history by becoming the first-ever pace bowler to captain the Indian team since the legendary Kapil Dev. Bumrah was chosen for the role of captaincy after regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days back and failed to recover in time for the fifth Test. Bumrah became the sixth captain to lead India in 2022 in all formats.

England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah achieves a major milestone

The last time Kapil Dev had led India in an away series was also against England at Edgbaston back in 1986. The 1986 Test in Birmingham had ended in a draw, but India had won the series, having won the Tests at the Lord's and Headingley. Team India are currently leading the ENG vs IND five-match Test series 2-1 and needs to win or either draw the match to win their first Test series in England since 2007. It was under Rahul Dravid's captaincy that India won a series in England back in 2007.

England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 5th Test.



Jasprit Bumrah on facing England in high pressure match

Before the Day 1 of the fifth Test Jasprit Bumrah spoke about handling the responsibility and how he loves taking challenges. He said, "The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keep getting better. I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni), and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time. So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set."

