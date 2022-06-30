ENG Vs IND: India Squad Out For T20I, ODI Series; Kohli, Bumrah & Pant Rested For 1st T20I

The BCCI has announced the Team India squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England. The Men in Blue are set to face England in a one-off Test, followed by three-match T20I and ODI series. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian white-ball side after missing the Test match.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are set to miss the 1st T20I, but are set to feature in the remaining T20Is and the ODI series as well. Sanju Samson takes Pant's place in the 1st T20I but makes way for the rest of the series.

Apart from this, several other changes were also seen in the squad for the 1st T20I and the squad for 2nd and 3rd T20Is.

Ruturaj Gaekwad, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer and Arshdeep Singh have been included for the 1st T20I while Shreyas Iyer, Harshal Patel are set to feature in the remainder of the series.

Arshdeep Singh has been handed a place in the ODI squad, while Umran Malik has been included in the T20I squad.

Here's Team India's squads for the T20I and ODI series:

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh