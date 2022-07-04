ENG Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Achieves 'elite Record'; Shikhar Dhawan Congratulates Skipper

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah registered a new record on Sunday during the ongoing fifth Test match against England. Bumrah's three-wicket haul on Day 3 of the Test match helped him get to 21 wickets in the five-match series, which began last year but was postponed due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp. Bumrah has now become the Indian player with the most number of wickets in a Test series in England.

Bumrah broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record of 19 wickets in five games, which the latter took during the 2014 series against England. Former pacer Zaheer Khan is third on the list with 18 wickets in three games, which he registered in 2007. Ishant Sharma is the fourth player on the list courtesy of his 18 wickets in five games during the 2018 series. With 17 wickets in five matches in 1959, Subhash Gupte is the only spinner on the list.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan, Bumrah's India teammate, heaped praise on the pacer for taking 21 wickets in the ongoing series. Dhawan took to Instagram to congratulate the 29-year-old for achieving the feat. "What an elite record. 21 wickets in a Test match series! Amazing brother! congratulations," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

Bumrah scores most runs in an over in Tests

Meanwhile, at the time of writing this article, Bumrah picked two wickets in England's second innings on Day 4 to take his tally to 23 wickets in the five-match contest. Courtesy of his two-wicket haul, Bumrah has become only the second Asian bowler after Wasim Akram to take 100 Test wickets in SENA conditions. Earlier, Bumrah became the player to score the most number of runs in a single over of a Test match. He smashed Stuart Broad for 29 runs in an over to break Brian Lara's record from 2003.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, India have set a target of 378 runs after scoring 245 runs in their second innings. India had posted a mammoth total 416 runs in the first innings and then managed to bowl England out for just 284 runs. England are currently batting in their second innings. Zak Crawley and Alex Lees put on an impressive 100-run partnership to bring England back into the game.

