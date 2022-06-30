The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in the fifth and final Test against India in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been named the vice-captain for the one-off Test, which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 1 to July 5.

"Mr Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Mr Rishabh Pant as his deputy," BCCI said in a statement.

Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 during the warm-up game against Leicestershire last week. Rohit was immediately put into isolation at the team hotel after returning positive COVID-19 results. It was being speculated that either Jasprit Bumrah or Rishabh Pant will be named India's captain in case Rohit fails to recover in time. The reports turned out to be true as the BCCI has now confirmed Bumrah as captain for the fifth Test.

ENG vs IND: Who will replace Rohit Sharma?

Despite being brought in to replace Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal is unlikely to play in the one-off Test due to a lack of preparation. One of Hanuma Vihari or KS Bharat is expected to open the batting for India alongside Shubman Gill. Both players participated in the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire from June 23 to June 26, giving them plenty of practice time before the fifth Test. KS Bharat was tried as an opener by the Indian team management during the practice game, where he was largely successful.

India and England played a five-match series last year that included the lone Test. However, the fifth match of the series was postponed until 2022 after several members of the Indian squad returned positive COVID-19 results ahead of the game. India are currently 2-1 ahead in the five-match contest, the finale of which is slated to take place from Friday onwards.

ENG vs IND: India Predicted Playing XI

India Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already announced the playing XI for the one-off Test. Ben Stokes will lead the side in the fifth and final Test. Sam Billings will don the role of the wicketkeeper in absence of Ben Foakes, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week. James Anderson has also been named in England's playing XI after being ruled out of the third Test against New Zealand last week.

England's Playing XI versus India

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

