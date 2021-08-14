Last Updated:

Eng Vs Ind: Joe Root Becomes 2nd English Player To Score 9000 Runs In Test Cricket

Apart from his brilliant century against India at Lord's, Joe Root also became only the second English player to score more than 9000 runs in Test cricket

India vs England/Joe Root

As India vs England Day 3 of the second Test is underway at the Lord's Cricket Ground, skipper Joe Root scored his 22nd Test century and pushed the hosts into a strong position. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow showed remarkable skill and determination to frustrate the Indian bowling attack in the opening session of Day 3 of the ongoing second Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday, 14 August 2021. However, Bairstow was dismissed on a brilliant short ball trap weaved by Virat Kohli & Co. 

Joe Root becomes 2nd English Player to score 9000 runs in Test cricket

Apart from his brilliant century, Joe Root also became the only second English player to score more than 9000 runs in Test cricket. The first English player to score more than 9000 runs in Test cricket was Alistar Cook. In terms of world cricket, Root is the 16th batsman to score 9000 plus Test runs. As per stats, Joe Root has achieved this in less than 9 years as he made his Test debut in December 2012. 

Netizens laud Joe Root for century at Lord's

India vs England Day 3 Tea

Coming back to the match, skipper Joe Root is still standing tall at the Lord's Cricket Ground with an unbeaten 132 runs, while Moeen Ali has shown some sparks at the other end who is playing at an unbeaten 20 runs. As Tea was taken on day 3, England was trailing India by 50 runs with 5 wickets in hand. 

Resuming at 119/3, England skipper Root brought up his half-century in just the second over of the day. Root along with Bairstow saw out the first hour rather easily and it was the Indian bowlers who were put under a bit of pressure by the duo. Both batsmen did not relent, and they kept on chipping away at the runs, and in the end, it was ensured that England took the honours in the first session. By the time, the first two hours of play came to and, the hosts were just trailing by 148 runs with seven wickets in the bag.

In the first innings, India was bundled out for 364 and KL Rahul (129) was the top scorer for the visitors. For England, James Anderson took a five-wicket haul and this

