Eng Vs Ind: Jonny Bairstow Grabs One-handed 'Worldy Catch' To Dismiss In-form KL Rahul

As Team India continues to trail with 242 runs (while writing this article), opener KL Rahul was dismissed at the stroke of lunch in their bid to save the third Test against England after conceding a huge 354-run first-innings lead. English bowler Craig Overton sent India opener KL Rahul back to the hut as the hosts on a score of 8. KL Rahul tried to defend a brilliant out-swing ball of Overton, however, edged it.

The ball then flew straight to the second slip and where Jonny Bairstow was fielding. As soon as the ball flew to the second slip Jonny Bairstow dived to his left and pulled out a stunning one-handed catch to send the in-form KL Rahul.

Video of Jonny Bairstow's stunning catch to dismiss KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma hits his half-century, India reach 112/1 at tea on Day 3

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured that India kept England bowlers at bay in the second session of Day 3 of the ongoing third Test at Headingley, Leeds, on Friday. At the tea break, Team India's score read 112/1-- trailing by 242 runs with nine wickets in hand. For the visitors, Rohit (59*) and Pujara (40*) are at the crease.

Resuming at 34/1, Rohit and Pujara gave India a little hope as both batsmen looked firm at the crease, and they mixed caution with aggression, keeping the English bowlers at bay. England had the chance to send Rohit back to the pavilion in the 32nd over, but Joe Root did not opt for the review. Rohit then brought up his half-century in the 38th over of the innings. He along with Pujara ensured that India does not lose any more wickets before the tea break.

Trailing by 354, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started cautiously and the duo saw out the opening spell of major threat James Anderson. Both batters brought out their A-game to the middle and the visitors did not lose any early wicket. However, the partnership was broken just when the two would have hoped to take India to the break without losing any wicket.

Brief Scores:

India 78 all out and 112/1 in 46 overs (Rohit Sharma batting 59, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 40)

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95)

(Image Credits: @englandcricket/Twitter)

(With Inputs: ANI)