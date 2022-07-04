ENG Vs IND: Rishabh Pant Equals 49-year-old Record With Spectacular Show In 5th Test

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant broke a 49-year-old record on Monday during the ongoing fifth Test match against England. Pant, who scored 57 off 86 balls, became the first Indian wicketkeeper after the legendary Farokh Engineer to score a century and a fifty in the same Test match for his country. Pant had earlier scored 146 off 111 balls in the first innings of the ongoing Test against England.

Interestingly, Farokh Engineer had also registered the record against England during a Test match in Mumbai in 1973. Engineer hit 121 in his first innings and followed it up with an impressive 66 runs in the second innings. Pant, who performed superbly with the bat in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England, equalled Engineer's 49-year-old record, thus becoming only the second Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat.

Pant also became the fastest Test match centurion at Edgbaston after he smashed his ton off just 87 balls in the first innings of the match. Pant fell short of just six runs from registering the highest individual score by a wicketkeeper-batsman at Edgbaston. He was dismissed for 146 runs, which is six runs less than what Adam Gilchrist, the wicketkeeper with the highest individual total at the ground, scored. Pant aslo scored the most runs in a single Test match for any Indian wicketkeeper outside Asia.

England vs India: 5th Test

Pant helped India recover from a shaky start in the first innings as he registered a 222-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. India were struggling at 98-5 when Pant arrived at the crease, and by the time he left, the visitors were well-positioned at 320-6. Pant played an exceptional knock, which included 19 boundaries and four sixes. He targetted every bowler from the England attack, particularly their lead spinner Jack Leach. Joe Root managed to pick Pant's wicket towards the end of play on Day 1.

Thanks to Pant's performance, India posted a mammoth total of 416 runs in the first innings. Indian bowlers then dismissed England out for 284 runs. India entered the third innings of the match with a massive lead of 132 runs. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side scored 245 runs in their second innings to set England a target of 378 runs. England are currently batting in the middle and have one and a half days of play to chase down the target.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

