ENG Vs IND: Rishabh Pant Takes Two Brilliant One-handed Catches To Stun England; WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant pulled off two brilliant catches from behind the stumps as he grabbed one-handers to dismiss Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in the first ODI against England. Mohammed Shami, who was looking for his first wicket in the game, got one after Pant took a blinder from behind the stumps to dismiss Ben Stokes for a duck. A few overs later, Pant made another incredible catch off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling to send Bairstow back to the pavilion.

A video showing Pant's incredible catches is now going viral on social media. In the video, Pant can be seen diving to his right to take the two catches. Here is the video of Pant's incredible work behind the stumps in the first ODI.

Earlier in the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bumrah bowled superbly to help reduce England to 26/5 in 7.5 overs. He took four wickets in his first spell. Shami contributed by dismissing Stokes for a duck. Prasidh Krishna came in and picked the wicket of Moeen Ali. Shami then returned to remove England skipper Jos Buttler for 30 runs. England are currently struggling with seven wickets down for just 59 runs.

England vs India 1st ODI: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Image: Twitter/@QuickWristSpin

