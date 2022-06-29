Last Updated:

ENG Vs IND: Rishabh Pant Wins Hearts With Noble Gesture For Homeless Man In England

England vs India: A fan pointed out that 24-year-old Rishabh Pant went towards a homeless man and gave him food before clicking a selfie with them.

Rishabh Pant won the hearts of many during his time in the United Kingdom with a heartwarming gesture for a homeless man that caught the attention of some fans who wanted to click a selfie with the Indian wicket-keeper. A fan, who got a selfie clicked with Pant along with some friends, pointed out that the 24-year-old went towards a homeless man and gave him food.

Fans react to Rishabh Pant's heartwarming gesture

England vs India: Rohit Sharma set to miss final Test due to COVID

Ahead of the fifth and final ENG vs IND Test, Team India suffered a massive blow as captain Rohit Sharma joins KL Rahul on the list of players that will be unavailable. The hitman is ruled out after testing positive for COVID, while Rahul will miss the all-important clash due to a groin injury. The news of Rohit's absence was confirmed by both PTI and ANI news agencies.

The absence of Rohit and Rahul will be a huge loss to Team India, who were looking to seal the five-match Test series. They currently lead 2-1, which means that a draw or a win against the Ben Stokes-led side in the final match would ensure a historic series triumph. The fifth England vs India Test will take place from July 1 to 5, from Edgbaston.

Team India's squad for Test series: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

England vs India schedule: ODIs and T20Is to follow Test

After the conclusion of the fifth and final Test, Team India's tour of England also includes three ODIs and three T20Is across six different venues, with the complete schedule mentioned below.

Date Match Details Venue

Time (IST)

July 7

 1st T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton

11:00 PM
July 9 2nd T20I Edgbaston, Birmingham

7:00 PM

July 10

 3rd T20I Trent Bridge, Nottingham

11:00 PM

July 12

 1st ODI Kennington Oval, London

3:30 PM

July 14

 2nd ODI Lord’s, London

3:30 PM

July 17

 3rd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3:30 PM
