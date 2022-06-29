Rishabh Pant won the hearts of many during his time in the United Kingdom with a heartwarming gesture for a homeless man that caught the attention of some fans who wanted to click a selfie with the Indian wicket-keeper. A fan, who got a selfie clicked with Pant along with some friends, pointed out that the 24-year-old went towards a homeless man and gave him food.

Just wanted to highlight the warm gesture by @RishabhPant17 . When we asked him for a picture he told us that he'll be back in a moment. Then he went towards a homeless man sitting under the bridge and gave him food and also asked him if he wanted anything else! What a man! pic.twitter.com/kWCrl1znzu — Dhruv Matade (@_thepolestar) June 29, 2022

Fans react to Rishabh Pant's heartwarming gesture

Such a humble and gem of a person ❤️❤️ — Unobtrusive🇮🇳 (@Only_17_Matters) June 29, 2022

He's a good human — xyzq (@BAnonymous2s) June 29, 2022

England vs India: Rohit Sharma set to miss final Test due to COVID

Ahead of the fifth and final ENG vs IND Test, Team India suffered a massive blow as captain Rohit Sharma joins KL Rahul on the list of players that will be unavailable. The hitman is ruled out after testing positive for COVID, while Rahul will miss the all-important clash due to a groin injury. The news of Rohit's absence was confirmed by both PTI and ANI news agencies.

Rohit Sharma ruled out of 5th Test against England after testing positive for COVID-19 for second time, Jasprit Bumrah to lead — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2022

Rohit Sharma will miss the fifth test (against England) and Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian side. He has been informed about this in the team meeting: Sources



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/AvJRstH6Lq — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The absence of Rohit and Rahul will be a huge loss to Team India, who were looking to seal the five-match Test series. They currently lead 2-1, which means that a draw or a win against the Ben Stokes-led side in the final match would ensure a historic series triumph. The fifth England vs India Test will take place from July 1 to 5, from Edgbaston.

Team India's squad for Test series: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (C), Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk).

England vs India schedule: ODIs and T20Is to follow Test

After the conclusion of the fifth and final Test, Team India's tour of England also includes three ODIs and three T20Is across six different venues, with the complete schedule mentioned below.