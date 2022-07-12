Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are all set to resume their positions at the top of the order for India after a long break. Rohit and Shikhar are expected to open the batting for India in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. The pair is among the most prolific openers in limited-overs cricket with nearly 5,000 runs between them. Rohit and Shikhar are just 6 runs away from becoming the second Indian opening pair to score 5,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Sharma and Dhawan currently have 4,994 runs from 111 innings with 17 centuries and 15 half-centuries between them. The only Indian opening pair to have scored more than 5,000 runs in ODIs are Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly. They have the highest overall partnership runs by openers in 50-over cricket. Tendulkar and Ganguly have scored 6,609 runs in 136 innings with 21 centuries and 23 fifties. If Rohit and Shikhar manage to score 6 runs in the first ODI against England, they will become the fourth pair to score 5,000 runs.

Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden of Australia are second on the list with 5,372 runs in 114 innings. West Indies' opening pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes is third with 5,150 runs in 102 innings. Tendulkar and Ganguly have scored the most number of centuries for any opening pair in ODIs with more than 5,000 runs. Sharma and Dhawan are second on the list of ODI openers with the most number of centuries between them.

The first ODI between India and England will be played on Tuesday at the Kennington Oval in London. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. IST. The ODI is part of a three-match series that will be played between July 12 to July 17.

England vs India 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson.

Image: AP

