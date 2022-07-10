ENG Vs IND: Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Register Personal Records Post Brilliant Series Win

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered personal records post a brilliant 49-run victory over England in the second T20I on Saturday. The hitman came out all guns blazing with the bat as he smacked 31 runs off 20 deliveries to help his side post a score of 170 at the end of 20 overs. In reply, England could only manage to score 121 runs as Bhuvneshwar wreaked havoc. The Indian pacer ended with an outstanding figure of 3/15 in his three-over spell that included a maiden.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma & Bhuvneshwar register record

Rohit Sharma entered his name in the history books on July 9 by becoming the first Indian batter to register 300 fours to his name in the shortest format of the game. The hitman achieved this feat during the second T20I against England when he smashed three fours to increase his tally of fours to 301.

With this record, Rohit surpassed former Team India skipper Virat Kohli to move into second place on the overall list. The list is led by explosive Ireland batter Paul Stirling, who has smacked a total of 325 fours.

As for Bhuvnheswar Kumar, he became the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in powerplays in T20s following a stunning spell against England on Saturday. West Indies spinner Samuel Badree is second on the list with 383 dot balls, while New Zealand's Tim Southee is third with 368.

ENG vs IND: India clinch series with 49-run win in 2nd T20I

Rohit Sharma's inspirational leadership and an aggressive brand new approach saw India completely outclass England by 49 runs in the second T20 International to seal the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead on Saturday. Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent as they smacked 170 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's newfound rhythm in the powerplay was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) as England's innings imploded for a meagre 121 runs in 17 overs.

(Inputs from agencies)