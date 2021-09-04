ENG Vs IND: Rohit Sharma's Outstanding Century Hailed By Virender Sehwag, Michael Vaughan

After a disastrous first innings batting performance from Team India against England in the fourth Test, Rohit Sharma led the side from the start by scoring an outstanding century in the second innings. The Hit-man scored 127 runs from 256 balls to help India regain the lead in the second innings. Rohit's masterclass batting performance was hailed by ex-cricketing legends such as Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan.

Rohit Sharma's century hailed by Sehwag and Vaughan

Rohit Sharma proved why he is referred to as the 'Hit-man' as he scored an excellent century, an innings that included 14 fours and one six. The Indian opener was eventually dismissed by Ollie Robinson in the 81st over. Robinson, who had just taken the new ball, bowled a short ball that arrived slightly late than Rohit anticipated. Having attempted a pull shot, the Hit-man completely lost his timing as his miscue ended up in the hands of Chris Woakes, who took a decent catch towards his left. After being dismissed, Rohit received a standing ovation from the crowd and his dressing room, mainly because most batsmen have struggled over the two innings.

As a result of such an impressive performance, Rohit Sharma deservedly received praise from various ex-cricketers. Virender Sehwag was one of the first to laud Rohit, who scored his first overseas Test century. In a Tweet, Sehwag wrote that big players perform in pressure moments, and the Hit-man proved that he is a part of that list.

Shaandar Zabardast Zindabad.

When the going gets tough the tough get going. Outstanding first overseas Test hundred from #RohitSharma .

Class ! pic.twitter.com/aw3NYCuO5y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 4, 2021

Even though Michael Vaughan is known for his harsh criticisms, he too could not help but praise Rohit Sharma for his masterclass batting performance. In a Tweet, Vaughan wrote that Rohit played a 'special innings' as he had so 'much time to play his strokes.' He also added that the English bowlers looked helpless as a result.

Special innings from @ImRo45 !! He has so much time to play his strokes .. England look doomed .. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 4, 2021

Wasim Jaffer uses hilarious meme to answer Rohit Sharma's critics

Wasim Jaffer used the example of popular actor Rajinikanth to answer Rohit Sharma's critics. The Hit-man has often been criticized for not being able to score a Test hundred overseas. After he finally achieved this feat, Jaffer tweeted:

