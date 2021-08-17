ENG Vs IND: Sehwag Believes Mohammed Shami Played Better Shots Than Virat Kohli; Read

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday, August 16, praised pacer Mohammed Shami not for his bowling but for his incredible batting on Day 5 of the second Test match at Lord's. In the third innings of the game, Shami and his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah put up a record 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket to enable India to reach a respectable score. The duo then raged havoc with the ball and removed the two England openers in quick succession as soon as the final innings began after lunch. While lauding the partnership, Sehwag said Shami played a couple of shots that even Virat Kohli couldn't, notably the cover drive.

While appearing on Sony Sports Network, Sehwag praised Shami's batting skills, particularly his cover drive, which even Kohli couldn't match. According to Sehwag, the partnership between Shami and Bumrah was vital, and it became easier for them once Ollie Robinson was withdrawn from the attack. They became comfortable at the crease with Sam Curran and Moeen Ali bowling from either ends. The Indian bowlers' defence, according to Sehwag, was correct, as were the shots they played.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 5

India won the second Test match at Lord's by a whopping 151 runs as the team managed to demolish the England batting line-up in less than two sessions. India had started the day at 181/6 with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma batting. The hosts were quick to remove both batsmen early on Day 5 as Ollie Robinson struck with two back-to-back wickets. However, to everyone's surprise, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah forged a crucial partnership for the ninth wicket to take India to 298/8 before Kohli declared the innings just after lunch. Shami hit his second Test half-century in the match while Bumrah remained not-out at 34.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also delivered with the ball as they removed both the openers cheaply for golden ducks. Ishant Sharma came in and dismissed Haseeb Hameed, who was in works for a partnership with Joe Root. Sharma dismissed Jonny Bairstow right before the end of the second session to put India on top. Bumrah took Root's wicket after the start of the third and final session.

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali put up a partnership of 23 runs before Mohammed Siraj struck and removed the latter. Siraj then picked Jos Buttler and Sam Curran in quick succession. Robinson lost his wicket to Bumrah and the final nail in the coffin was hammered by Siraj when he dismissed James Anderson to help India finish the game before the end of play on Day 5. Indian opener KL Rahul was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding 129-run knock in the first innings.

Image: PTI/AP

