ENG Vs IND: Shardul Thakur Explains His Role In Indian Cricket Team; 'It Creates An Impact In The Game'

Ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and England beginning at Edbagston on Friday, Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur said he cherishes his role in the Indian Test side and expressed optimism that he can create more impact if he delivers consistently when the main bowlers of the team are on a break.

“Our pace bowling attack at the moment, everyone is doing well including (Mohammed) Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Umesh (Yadav) whenever he gets a game. Ishant (Sharma) was there and usually they start with the new ball and a lot of times it happens that they take two-three wickets in the first spell and I get opportunity to bowl later,” Thakur, a right-arm pacer told BCCI.tv.

Thakur, who often dons the role of the fourth pacer, said that he loves to deliver in crunch situations and considers it a perfect time to make a mark.

"Opportunity is created when there is partnership and the main bowlers have to be given rest and the third and fourth bowlers are used more in the spell. In that moment, there is an opportunity for me to take a wicket and do something for the team.

“I think it is my job to bowl in those situations and I like it because if I deliver with a good performance it creates an impact in the game,” added the Palghar-based pacer, who played a pivotal role in the team's 157-run win over England in the fourth test at Oval.

Thakur is part of the Indian squad that will play in the rescheduled fifth Test beginning here on Friday. The 30-year-old remarked that England happens to be one of his favourite places to bowl.

“I think England is a bowler's paradise, they say because the ball swings a lot and at times you end up taking a lot of wickets in one spell itself. So I think England is one of my favourite places to play cricket and to bowl as well. (In) England there is lot of lateral movement and off the pitch moment, it is up to you how to you want to make use of that,” he added.

Thakur played a key role in the fourth Test at the Oval, slamming two crucial half-centuries and also took crucial wickets in both the innings. In the first innings he slammed a 36-ball 57, which helped India to score 191. In the second innings, Shardul bettered his score with the bat, scoring a 72-ball 60.

Recalling his performance, Shardul said, “It was an important innings. Like I said before England could have got a big lead, but that got cut down and because of that we could stage a comeback in the third and the fourth innings." “When you play such an innings, it motivates the teammates that we have got a good opportunity to make a comeback into the game. The good performance of the teammates, it will reflect when you are bowling, it will also reflect in your fielding,” he stated.