ENG Vs IND: Shubman Gill's Reaction To Viral Images With Virat Kohli Cracks Up Twitter

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill took to social media on Thursday to post a few photos of himself and Virat Kohli. Kohli and Gill can be seen laughing together in the pictures as they practice for the one-off Test against England. Gill posted the images on his official Twitter account and challenged followers to figure out the "inside joke". He also asked netizens to swipe right to see Kohli acting as various emojis.

In the pictures, Kohli can be seen reacting in multiple ways to what Gill described as an inside joke. The post has garnered nearly 10,000 likes since being shared by Gill a few hours ago.

"Any guesses on the inside joke. P.s. swipe right to see Virat bhai in different emoji's," Gill wrote in his caption.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the photos by sharing memes and jokes in the comment section of Gill's post. "Two neighbouring aunties discussing someone's love life in the neighborhood," one user jokingly wrote. Here's a compilation of some of the most hilarious responses to Gill's post.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been named the captain of the Indian side for the fifth and final Test, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday. India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday during a practice game against Leicestershire. He has been ruled out of the fifth Test. Rishabh Pant has been appointed the vice-captain for the one-off contest.

The game is slated to take place at Edgbaston from July 1 to July 5. In the five-match series, Team India is currently up 2-1. India won the second match of the series by an enormous margin of 151 runs after the first game ended in a draw. In the third game, England recovered to win by an innings and 76 runs. India produced an incredible comeback to win the fourth game at The Oval by 157 runs, taking the series lead.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

England's Playing XI versus India

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

