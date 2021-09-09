ENG Vs IND: Sunil Gavaskar Names Player Who 'has To Come In' For India At Old Trafford

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Mohammed Shami has to be in the squad for the fifth Test match against England. Shami has been suggested by Gavaskar to replace Mohammed Siraj, who, according to him, looked a little off-colour in the last encounter at The Oval. Shami must come in for the fifth Test match, according to Gavaskar, who, speaking on Sony Sports Network, said "There's no question about it". Siraj, according to Gavaskar, is the only place where he sees an opportunity to make a change.

Shami was rested for the fourth Test match against England and pacer Umesh Yadav was given a chance. Yadav performed exceptionally well in the match as he picked some crucial wickets to provide India will much-needed breakthroughs at regular intervals. Yadav had picked England skipper Joe Root's wicket in the first innings of the Oval Test and then went on to remove the tailenders in the second innings to help India finish the game well before the allotted time on Day 5. On the other hand, Siraj picked just 1 wicket in the fourth match, which came in the first innings as he trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw for 37 runs.

Gavaskar advises against dropping Bumrah

Meanwhile, Gavaskar also advised against resting Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth Test match because the series is still undecided. Bumrah may have been rested if India had lead the series 2-0, according to Gavaskar, but the Kohli-led side has yet to win the series. If India is to win the series, Gavaskar believes Bumrah must play in the fifth Test match. Bumrah's performance in the fourth Test was noteworthy, as he bowled a fantastic spell that put the England batters under strain and then took up wickets at a crucial time for India. Bumrah picked a total of four wickets in the game.

India won the fourth Test match by a whopping 157 runs as Indian bowlers wrecked havoc on a relatively flater pitch to crush England's inexperienced batting line-up. India will go into the fifth Test match with a 2-1 lead in the series. From England's perspective, the series can only be drawn even if they win the fifth Test match in Manchester, while India will look to win the match and take the Pataudi Trophy home. The fifth Test match starts on Friday, September 10 at the Old Trafford Ground.

Image: PTI