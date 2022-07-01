ENG Vs IND: Virat Kohli Fails Again, Shoulders Arms Halfheartedly To Get Bowled; Watch

In the ongoing 5th Test between India and England at Birmingham, former Indian captain Virat Kohli again failed to convert big despite a decent start. The former Indian captain in his heist for his 71st century played a half-hearted shot and returned to the pavilion early. Kohli looked confident as he walked onto the field while India had already lost their 2 wickets before crossing the 50-run mark.

Playing English medium pacer Potts, Kohli looked confused in deciding whether to leave or play the ball. The ball swung in from outside off stump at a pace of just over 131 kmph. At first, Kohli took his foot out to align with the ball but mid-way through, decided to leave it. The delay in decision-making proved costly to him and the team, as the ball took an inside edge and rattled the stumps behind.

England vs India

India and England began playing a five-match series last summer, with the ongoing fifth Test a part of that. India currently lead the series 2-1 after sweeping the second and fourth Tests by significant margins. The first Test was a draw but England prevailed in the third Test. India will be looking to at least draw this Test match and clinch the series on English soil while the home team need to win this game to prevent India from winning the series.

Currently, the match is tilted towards the English team as the visitors are 5 wickets down at the time of writing. Ravindra Jadeja is in the middle to assist Rishab Pant score big from this situation. The English dug-out might likely not underestimate the Indians even from this situation as the heroics at Lords from Shami and Bumrah would still be fresh in their memories.

Veteran Anderson has been the star bowler for England while the Edgbaston pitch continues to assist his swinging deliveries. The English star already has 3 wickets to his name while Potts has picked up the big wickets of Hanuma Vihari and Kohli. Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer too got out cheaply as none of them crossed the 25-run mark.