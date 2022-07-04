ENG Vs IND: Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Alex Lees' Wicket Goes Viral; WATCH

A day after involving himself in a heated sledging episode with England batter Jonny Bairstow, former Team India captain Virat Kohli once again made his presence felt during the fifth Test vs England. The 33-year-old went bonkers after England opener Alex Lees was dismissed via a run-out. Prior to Lees' dismissal, England seemed to be in a commanding position as they had scored 109 runs for the loss of just two wickets while chasing a target of 378.

England vs India 5th Test: Virat Kohli's celebrations go viral

As seen in the videos posted on social media, Virat Kohli wan seen punching the air and raising the morale of the team by performing a wild celebration in front of the English batters. As for Alex Lees' dismissal, the 29-year-old was run out after a slight hesitation between him and former England captain Joe Root.

Virat Kohli is the energy of Test cricket.pic.twitter.com/PtadpF6Pdp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 4, 2022

England vs India: Root & Bairstow's wickets remain critical for IND

With Team India having picked up three quick wickets in the final session of day 4, they are very much back in the fifth and final Test. However, they will still crucially need to dismiss former England captain Joe Root and in-form batter Jonny Bairstow to establish a further foothold in the game.

Both Root and Bairstow have showcased their class against New Zealand as they beat the ICC Test champions from seemingly impossible situations. Moreover, with Bairstow also having smacked a century in the first innings against India, he could very much prove to be the difference-maker in this match. At the end of 39 overs (at the time of writing), England have scored 166 runs for the loss of three wickets and require 212 runs to win the match. Joe Root is batting on 36 while Jonny Bairstow is on 21 runs.

ENG vs IND playing 11

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Team India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c)