ENG Vs IND: Wasim Jaffer Names His Playing 11 For 5th Test, Leaves Out Shardul & Umesh

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has unveiled his starting lineup for the one-off Test match between India and England. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin are among the players in Jaffer's playing XI for the fifth Test; none of them participated in a single match in the series last year. All-rounder Shardul Thakur and fast bowler Umesh Yadav are two notable individuals who did not make Jaffer's starting lineup. Shardul featured in the first four Tests last year.

Wasim Jaffer's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the lone Test in Birmingham after testing positive for COVID-19. Jasprit Bumrah has been named the captain of the Indian side in absence of Rohit. Rishabh Pant will don the cap of Bumrah's deputy for the fifth Test. The match is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston Stadium from July 1 to July 5. India are currently ahead in the five-match series 2-1.

While the first match of the series ended in a draw, India won the second match by a massive margin of 151 runs. England bounced back in the third match to win by an innings and 76 runs. India made an amazing turnaround to take a lead in the series by winning the fourth match at The Oval by 157 runs.

England's Playing XI versus India

The starting lineup for the fifth and final Test has already been revealed by the England Cricket team. Some new players who weren't on the team last year are now on it. Sam Billings, Matthew Potts, and Alex Lees are three of the newcomers who missed the first four Tests of the series in 2021. Ben Stokes missed the series last year as well because of an injury. At the time, Joe Root was the captain of the England Test team.

England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

Image: WasimJaffer/Insta/BCCI/Twitter