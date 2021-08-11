Eng Vs India: Joe Root Calls Moeen Ali 'great Ambassador Of Game' Ahead Of 2nd Test

England captain Joe Root has heaped praise on all-rounder Moeen Ali, who has been included in the squad for the second Test. Root, while speaking at the pre-match press conference, welcomed Moeen Ali back to the Test arena, saying "it is wonderful to have him back". He said Moeen is a "great ambassador" of the game and will be desperate to play the longest format. The skipper added that Moeen is a contender for selection in the second Test depending upon the conditions at Lord's.

Moeen a 'Great leader'

Lauding Moeen for having the ability to win matches for England with both the bat and the ball, Root said he will be eager to give Moeen a huge amount of responsibility if he does play in the second Test against India. He even called Moeen a great leader within the dressing room as he always pushes people to give their best. Moeen Ali last played in Tests against India in February, where he put up a great show as an all-rounder.

"We've tried to manage things as best we can over a period of time and I've always been a huge fan of Mo. I think he's a wonderful cricketer across the formats, I think he's a great ambassador for the game, and it's wonderful to see him back in the Test arena, being back in a Test squad," Root said while interacting with the press ahead of the second Test against India.

"It was a brilliant performance he put in in Chennai and if he gets an opportunity, he'll be desperate to impress and show everyone how good he is in Test cricket as well as white-ball cricket. He's certainly a big contender. We haven't been to the ground yet and we'll look at conditions and weigh things up but he's in a great position to play," Root added.

The fifth and final day of the first Test match between India and England was rained off, resulting in a draw. On Day 5, India needed 157 runs to win, while England needed nine more wickets to win. However, severe weather robbed both teams of a final chance to claim victory, and officials declared the game a draw. Both teams have moved to London for their second Test match at the Lord's, starting August 12.

(Image: AP)

