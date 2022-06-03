ENG Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live Stream: How To Watch England Vs New Zealand In India & UK?

The Day 1 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground witnessed high-voltage cricketing action, as both teams gave their best on Thursday. Batting in the first innings, the Kiwis were bowled out on a total score of 132 in 40 overs. However, the visitors scripted a strong comeback in the second innings as England was reduced to 116/7 before the day concluded.

Veteran James Anderson and debutant Matty Potts take four wickets each

Making a return to the Test squad, veteran pacer James Anderson picked up the maximum of four wickets in 16 overs. However, debutant Matty Potts stole the show with his clinical bowling as he returned with the figures of 4/13 in 9.2 overs. At the same time, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes also contributed with one wicket each. Colin de Grandhomme scored the maximum of 42 runs in 50 balls for the Kiwis, as Timm Southee was the only other New Zealand batter to cross the 20-run mark.

New Zealand's epic comeback on Day 1

Meanwhile in the second innings of the match, despite a good start by Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, England was reduced to 116/7 in 36 overs. Crawley scored the maximum of 43 runs, while Lees hit 25 runs in 77 balls. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson have contributed with two wickets so far in the innings, while allrounder de Grandhomme also chipped in with a wicket.

ENG vs NZ 1st Test: Live Streaming details for Day 2

Cricket fans in India can enjoy Day 2 of the first Test between England and New Zealand by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. Sony 1 and Sony 1 HD will telecast the match on television. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app. Live action from the second day will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Friday in India.

Cricket fans from UK can watch the live telecast of the match on Sky Sports Network. In the UK, the Sky Go app will stream the match live. Aussie cricket fans can watch the live telecast of the match on FOX Cricket and Kayo Sports Network. Day 2 will resume at 11:00 AM on Friday in the UK, and at 8:00 PM on Friday in Australia.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Image: Instagram/@homeofcricket