Eng Vs NZ: Both Teams To Take 'moment Of Unity' Ahead Of Lord's Test, Joe Root Confirms

England Test skipper Joe Root on Tuesday confirmed that his team along with New Zealand will take a "moment of unity" ahead of the first Test, set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground, from Wednesday.

While England begin their long home summer, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will be hoping to get into the groove ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final against India later this month.

'We will be taking a moment of unity at the start of the game': Joe Root

"We will be taking a moment of unity at the start of the game. New Zealand will also be doing that. They are happy to work alongside us and support us in that. We know at the start of last summer there were some hard truths throughout sport and society. We have spent a lot of time talking about how we can better our game and how we can educate ourselves more. We have worked with the PCA and the ECB in trying to find ways of doing that and have done some workshops recently to try and make ourselves a bit more comfortable dealing with those issues," said Joe Root.

"Throughout this summer, we will be looking at working with hopefully three projects where we can take the game to more diverse areas around the country where we can continue to look to grow the game and offer our help and support in doing that. We have spent a lot of time talking about this sort of thing, but this year is all about action. It's about actually doing something about it," he added.

What is Moment of Unity?

It all happened when international cricket had resumed in July last year after a forced coronavirus break when England had hosted the West Indies in a bilateral Test series behind closed doors. Both teams paid tribute to the late US citizen George Floyd who was brutally murdered earlier in 2020 and even though the English team continued to practice supporting the BLM movement in the subsequent series against Ireland, it was discontinued during the home bilateral series against Pakistan and Australia that followed.

England vs New Zealand Test series

The BlackCaps will be touring England to participate in a two-match Test series against Joe Root & Co. next month. The first Test will be played at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's between June 2-6, whereas, the second and final Test match will be played in Edgbaston between June 10-14.

(With ANI Inputs)