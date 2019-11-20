ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Preview, Prediction, Top Picks And Match Details

England are all set to face New Zealand in the 1st Test of the 2-match Test series. The Test is set to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is set to commence at 3:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, November 21.

We have named our team for the first Test against New Zealand! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿#NZvENG — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 20, 2019

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Preview

New Zealand face off against England in the first Test on Thursday. The teams played out a 5-match T20I series, which England won 3-2, courtesy of a Super Over in the decider. There is nothing to separate between the two teams considering the last 5 encounters, with both teams winning 2 each with the latest match ending in a draw.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

All players are available.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

ENG: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad. NZ: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Picks

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham are must-have players from New Zealand. Both average more than 60 in their last 10 Tests. In the bowling department, NZ will rely on the Trent Boult and Tim Southee to get wickets. Ben Stokes is an automatic pick from England considering his form in the World Cup and the Ashes that followed. Joe Root, who will bat at his comfortable No.4 position is also expected to be amongst the runs. On the bowling front, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer are expected to lead and are expected to fetch Dream11 points considering the conditions.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Keeper – BJ Watling

– BJ Watling Batters – Joe Root, Kane Williamson (captain), Ollie Pope, Tom Latham

– Joe Root, Kane Williamson (captain), Ollie Pope, Tom Latham All-Rounders - Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Sam Curran

- Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Sam Curran Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand’s home advantage is likely to help them trump England in the 1st Test.

