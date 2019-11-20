The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Preview, Prediction, Top Picks And Match Details

Cricket News

ENG vs NZ Dream11: Get all the match details, best picks, probable playing XIs of the first Test between New Zealand and England on Thursday at the Bay Oval.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
eng vs nz dream11

England are all set to face New Zealand in the 1st Test of the 2-match Test series. The Test is set to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The match is set to commence at 3:30 AM (IST) on Thursday, November 21.

Also Read: Australia-England Won't Like Mushtaq Ahmed's Massive India-Pak Cricket Claim

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Preview

New Zealand face off against England in the first Test on Thursday. The teams played out a 5-match T20I series, which England won 3-2, courtesy of a Super Over in the decider. There is nothing to separate between the two teams considering the last 5 encounters, with both teams winning 2 each with the latest match ending in a draw.

Also Read: Rohit's Workload To Be Discussed, Out-of-form Dhawan May Be On Trial For Windies Series

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • All players are available.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Probable Playing XIs

  • ENG: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.
  • NZ: Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Picks

Kane Williamson and Tom Latham are must-have players from New Zealand. Both average more than 60 in their last 10 Tests. In the bowling department, NZ will rely on the Trent Boult and Tim Southee to get wickets. Ben Stokes is an automatic pick from England considering his form in the World Cup and the Ashes that followed. Joe Root, who will bat at his comfortable No.4 position is also expected to be amongst the runs. On the bowling front, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer are expected to lead and are expected to fetch Dream11 points considering the conditions.

Also Read: Kane Williamson Happy With Rollback Of Boundary Count Rule, Says 'wasn't Really Cricket

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – BJ Watling
  • Batters – Joe Root, Kane Williamson (captain), Ollie Pope, Tom Latham
  • All-Rounders- Ben Stokes (vice-captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Sam Curran
  • Bowlers – Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand’s home advantage is likely to help them trump England in the 1st Test.

Also Read: Root Buries Ashes Agony, Seeks Redemption Against New Zealand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG