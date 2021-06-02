ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, England Vs New Zealand Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

England and New Zealand will lock horns in the opening Test match of the two-match series on Wednesday, June 2 at the Lord's cricket ground, London. The England vs New Zealand live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM local time (11:00 AM IST). Ahead of the crucial contest, here is a look at our ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction, ENG vs NZ best team, ENG vs NZ Dream11 team and ENG vs NZ player record.

ENG vs NZ match preview

The upcoming Test match is of utmost importance for the two participating nations. The hosts have a jam-packed cricketing calendar ahead, and they will be looking to find some form after their underwhelming performance in India earlier this year. Moreover, they also will be without the services of a number of prominent players as the England Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to rest the IPL-bound English players for the two Test matches. Moreover, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer also will not be a part of the matches owing to their respective injuries.

New Zealand have showcased spectacular form in the longer format. Kane Williamson and co. are currently placed second on the ICC Test rankings for teams with 120 points. They are only a single point away from India, who occupy the top spot on the list. Moreover, with the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) Final coming up, the Kiwis have a significant opportunity to get used to the English conditions with the two-match Test series against the hosts. New Zealand have not played a Test match since January and they will be looking to build momentum ahead of the WTC Final.

ENG vs NZ pitch and weather report

The faster bowlers are likely to dominate the first Test match between England and New Zealand at the Lord's. It is expected to be challenging for the batters considering the conditions. Moreover, the spinners are also likely to play a major role in the latter stages of the match. The captain winning the toss could be keen to bowl first on the surface.

The weather in London seems ideal for a 5-day cricket match. According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover throughout the opening day of the Test match. However, fortunately for the participating teams, there are no chances of rain on Day 1. The temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius on the first day.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 teams: Probable playing XIs

ENG: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood.

NZ: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme. Mitchell Santner

ENG vs NZ player record

England will rely on captain Joe Root for fireworks with the bat. The right-hander has been in the form of his life in 2021 and he will look to capitalise on the same in the upcoming games as well. Root has accumulated 895 runs from just 11 Test matches against New Zealand in his career. The player also is the first batter to score over 1000 first-class runs this year. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad has 66 wickets to his name against the Kiwis and he is expected to make an impact in this game as well alongside trusted partner James Anderson.

For New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has emerged to be their most dependable batsman. However, seasoned campaigner Ros Taylor has also fared well against the opposition over the years by scoring 1145 runs in Test matches featuring England and New Zealand. The Kiwis have a potent bowling attack that can rip through even a star-studded batting line-up. Tim Southee has been their best bet against England in the past and the experienced speedster has claimed 50 wickets in red-ball matches against the hosts.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

England skipper Joe Root, who was hit on his hand during a practice session ahead of the match, is expected to be fit for the Test series opener. However, wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, who was slated to feature in the series was ruled out after he slipped in the dressing room after a County Championship match. Sam Billings and Haseeb Hameed were added to the squad after the incident. For New Zealand, Trent Boult will not be a part of the game as he was granted permission for joining the squad late so that he could spend more time with his family.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: ENG vs NZ best team

Wicketkeepers: B Watling

Batsmen: Z Crawley, R Burns, D Conway, J Root (C), K Williamson (VC)

All-rounders: D Lawrence, M Santner

Bowlers: K Jamieson, S Broad, J Anderson

ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction

As per our ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction, England will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ENG vs NZ match prediction and ENG vs NZ Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs NZ player record and ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

