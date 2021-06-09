ENG Vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, England Vs New Zealand Preview

England will take on New Zealand in the 2nd Test match of the ongoing New Zealand Men’s tour of England 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM UK time) from the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, England on June 10, 2021. Here is our ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Series on the line in the second Test 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/vKwDIWtWJv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 9, 2021

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test preview

As they prepare to take on Team India at the WTC Final later this month, Kane Williamson and co. will be hoping to come off their second Test against England with a conclusive victory to their names. Having finished the first match of the series with a tie, both teams will look to nab this game and the cup all at once starting on Thursday. Going by the ENG vs NZ scorecard for the first test, the Kiwis will be wanting another miracle performance from newbie Devon Conway, who impressed with a brilliant 200 on debut, taking his side to a respectable 378.

With Ollie Robinson forced to sit this one out, Mark Wood (4) and James Anderson (2) will be the lead bowlers for the hosts. Rory Burns, with scores of 132 and 25 in the first Test, will be the batsman of choice for England along with skipper Joe Root, who put on 42 and 40. Missing their primary fast bowler, Trent Boult, the visitors will look to Tim Southee, who, with 7 wickets, was outstanding with the ball in the first test and Kyle Jamieson to get them through to a win.

ENG vs NZ: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has generally been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 270 and pacers getting decent support from the surface right from the outset, we expect this match to be an interesting one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. The ENG vs NZ opener will have to provide a good base for their sides. Thankfully, Accuweather predicts no rain during this game. The temperature is expected to be around 22°C, with 69% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

England's best bowler from Test 1, Ollie Robinson will miss out on this match as he has been suspended following the discovery of racist social media posts from his teenage years.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ENG: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

NZ: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Neil Wagner, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee

ENG vs NZ best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Devon Conway, Tim Southee

Vice-Captain – Rory Burns, Kyle Jamieson

Devon Conway and Rory Burns will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: BJ Watling

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Rory Burns, Devon Conway, Joe Root (C), Kane Williamson (VC)

All-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction

According to our ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction, New Zealand are likely to edge past England and win this match.

Note: The ENG vs NZ player record and as a result, the ENG vs NZ best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs NZ Dream11 team and ENG vs NZ prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: England Cricket Instagram