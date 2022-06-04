England veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad had the comeback of dreams in the first Test match against New Zealand as he was involved in a team hat-trick, having just been dropped from the squad for the West Indies earlier this year. Broad first dismissed centurion Daryl Mitchell before Colin de Grandhomme was run out and Kyle Jamieson was bowled.

A Lord's crowd that was quiet for the most of the second day was sent into raptures with three quick dismissals in the first few minutes on the third day. A team hat-trick in Broad's over was quickly followed by fellow veteran pacer James Anderson dismissing in-form Tom Blundell for 96 runs. Having started the day at 236/4 after 79 overs, the Blackcaps have suddenly collapsed to 265/8 after 86.2 overs.

England vs New Zealand: Lord's fans exclaim 'Oh My Broad!'

251-4 to 265-8.



Broad x Anderson - greatest new ball partnership cricket has ever seen. — Jeevan Sahota (@Jeeves_Sahota02) June 4, 2022

Broad and Anderson. How lucky have we been to have such magnificent bowlers for so long now. Amazing effort and fitness. If only we had the batsmen to match! — Terry Ward (@pitbullterry) June 4, 2022

A few months ago, a group of people sat down at a table and agreed to drop Stuart Broad and James Anderson.



Madness. #ENGvNZ — Len (@LenM4) June 4, 2022

Broad and Anderson are 2 absolutely unreal bowlers. New Zealand were absolutely in total control and this spell could very well be a game changer. — Jamie Morgan (@JamieMorgan1989) June 4, 2022

England vs New Zealand: Stuart Broad claims team hat-trick

After a frustrating second day of play, England fast bowler Stuart Broad stepped up and bowled a fantastic over, where he sent three New Zealand batters back to the pavilion. Broad first dismissed Daryl Mitchell, who found a thick outside edge straight to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. Mitchell was given a standing ovation after he smacked an outstanding century at Lord's, in what seemed like an extremely difficult wicket to bat on.

Mitchell's wicket was followed up by a disappointing run-out for new batter Colin de Grandhomme. And to top that wicket, Broad then dismissed Kyle Jamieson, who was beaten all ends up, with the stumps falling to the ground. After 90 overs, New Zealand have managed to score 280 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with Tim Southee and Ajaz Patel at the crease. The Blackcaps now have a lead of 271 runs with almost three days of play still remaining in the first England vs New Zealand Test match.