Former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has slammed former England captain Michael Vaughan, calling him out for the hypocrisy shown after the Day 1 of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s cricket ground. The day featured non-stop action as the Kiwis were bowled out on the 132 runs in 40 overs during the first innings, while the home team were reduced to 116/7 at the end of the day. Meanwhile, Vaughan took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday and shed his views about the Day 1 of the Lord’s Test.

Nothing quite like Test cricket 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2022

“Nothing quite like Test cricket,” Vaughan wrote in the tweet. Upon noticing the tweet by the former England skipper, Jaffer put out a tweet, explaining how Vaughan blames the pitch conditions when 17 wickets fall in Ahmedabad and talks about the bowlers’ skills when the same thing happens at the Lord’s. Jaffer referred to an earlier tweet by Vaughan during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualifier 2 match last week.

Great to see some pace & bounce in the pitch in Ahmedabad !! Last time I watched I remember it resembling a beach .. 😜😜 #IPL2022 #RCB #RR — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2022

“When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers. When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ,” Jaffer wrote. Along with the post, Jaffer also shared a visual from the Salman Khan starer movie Ready’s song, ‘Character Dheela’ to mock the ex-cricketer. Meanwhile, earlier during England’s tour of India in 2022, Vaughan had uploaded a picture of him in the batting stance on a rough patch of land that had been recently dug, in order to mock the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When 17 wkts fall in a day at Lord's, talk is about skills of the bowlers.



When 17 wkts fall in a day at Ahmedabad, talk is about conditions. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/2sl4n26Cn3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 3, 2022

How did the fans react?

Alongside the tweet by Jaffer, Vaughan also received heat from the Indian cricket fans for his comments. “Yeah. 17 wickets falling on the first day in England is Test cricket. Elsewhere, it's a day at the beach. If hypocrisy had a Wisden award, you would win it each year MV,” a fan tweeted. In the meantime, another fan tweeted saying, “Hypocrisy much, why not mention the pitch, like you do when you play in India”.

Yeah. 17 wickets falling on the first day in England is Test cricket. Elsewhere, it's a day at the beach.



If hypocrisy had a Wisden award, you would win it each year MV https://t.co/w32Y9nw1lz — vimoksha (@vimoksha) June 3, 2022

Hypocrisy much, why not mention the pitch, like you do when you play in India.https://t.co/HlYg0KzPka — Jeev (@CricketJeevi) June 2, 2022

17 wickets in a day for 248 runs where 14 overs were not bowled.. #ENGvsNZ



Not seeing any serious mention of 'bad pitch', oh that talk is reserved for some countries. pic.twitter.com/OBabGqLXXV — Jeev (@CricketJeevi) June 2, 2022

(Image: @michaelvaughan/@wasimjaffer14/Instagram)