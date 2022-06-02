ENG Vs NZ: James Anderson's Fiery Spell Stuns New Zealand, Leaves Sourav Ganguly Impressed

England seemed to be in complete control of the ENG vs NZ first Test as they restricted New Zealand to just 132 runs at Lord's. Most of the damage was done by veteran fast bowler James Anderson and 23-year old pacer Matty Potts. With Anderson running riot in the first few overs, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to explain his delight in watching the Test match. However, New Zealand do seem to be displaying a spirited performance, having picked up seven wickets at the end of 32 overs.

England vs New Zealand: Anderson's spell leaves Ganguly impressed

39-year old James Anderson was in outstanding form as he kickstarted his innings by not only picking up two wickets in his first three overs but also bowled all those overs as maidens. He began his spell by dismissing New Zealand opener Will Young for just a run before dismissing Tom Latham in his third over. Anderson eventually finished his spell with outstanding figures of 4/66 on his return to the team. After Anderson picked up his first wicket, Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and posted:

How fresh this is . Red ball swinging start of a test match ,nothing better in sport with cricket in whites ..morning of a test .@bcci@ECB pic.twitter.com/3blP2EBLsD — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 2, 2022

While Anderson undoubtedly had a brilliant spell with the ball, debutant Matty Potts was equally impressive at the other end if not more. The 23-year old ended with staggering figures of 4/13 after bowling 9.2 overs at an economy of just 1.40. Potts dismissed Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Ajaz Patel and Trent Boult.

When it came to the New Zealand batters, they had a horrific start as at one stage they were at 12-4 when captain Kane Williamson was dismissed. Colin de Grandhomme was the only standout batter in the team as he hit an unbeaten 42 runs off 50 deliveries. Meanwhile, Tim Southee played a small cameo towards the end of the innings as he added 26 runs off just 23 balls. The Blackcaps were eventually bundled out for just 132 runs after batting for just 40 overs.

In reply, England have managed to score just 100 runs for the loss of seven wickets. After openers Alex Lees (25) and Zak Crawley (43) got the team off to a fantastic start, no batter seems to have troubled the scoring much. After Kylie Jamieson did most of the damage early by picking up two wickets, Tim Southee and Trent Boult also joined the party by picking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Colin de Grandhomme got the important wicket of former England captain Joe Root.