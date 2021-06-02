ENG Vs NZ Live: Ollie Robinson Bowling Speed, Stats And Debut Test Wicket Vs New Zealand

England's 27-year-old fast bowler Ollie Robinson made his much-anticipated Test debut on Wednesday, June 2. The talented pacer was included in England's playing eleven for the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand. The right-hander has made a name for himself in domestic cricket with consistent performances for Sussex. The bowler was knocking on the selectors' doors with impressive performances in County matches, and he was finally rewarded a Test call-up for the England vs New Zealand 2021 series.

England vs New Zealand 2021: Ollie Robinson takes his first Test wicket

Ollie Robinson bowling speed

The talented youngster is not known to have express pace. While speed might not be his biggest strength, he has often used swing to his advantage to trouble the batters. As reported by Robinson's County team Sussex, the seamer intends to take a cue from Australia's bowling legend Glenn Mcgrath when it comes to consistency. He has on several occasions shown that he can move the ball a long way, a skill that surely is going to help him in international cricket as well.

Ollie Robinson height

After throwing light on the Ollie Robinson bowling speed, here we reveal details regarding his height. Standing in at 6 feet 5 inches, Ollie Robinson's height is surely an intimidating one. The player has often managed to extract extra bounce from the surface because of the same. Moreover, his high release point makes it even more difficult for the batters.

Ollie Robinson stats

The cricketer has made appearances in 63 first-class game in his career so far where he has picked up 279 wickets at a fabulous average of 21. Moreover, he also has a century and seven half-centuries to his name. According to ESPNcricinfo, no pacer has picked up more wickets than Robinson in first-class cricket since 2018. According to the Ollie Robinson stats, the player has claimed 188 dismissals since the start of 2018. Watch his exploits with the ball from 2018:

ENG vs NZ live streaming details

