ENG Vs NZ: Sam Billings Pulls Off Bizarre Catch Between Legs To Dismiss Neil Wagner; Watch

The third Test of the ongoing three-match series between England and New Zealand is being played at Headingley, Leeds. England have already won the first two Test matches and are poised to win the third one as well. From losing the previous two series to handing the Test champions a whitewash, England have undergone a significant change in how they approach the red-ball format.

The change in fortune for England has come with the appointment of Ben Stokes as the new captain and Brendon McCullum as their new head coach.

Sam Billings, the replacement wicketkeeper for Ben Foakes, who tested positive for COVID, made an unbelievable catch off Jack Leach's bowling to dismiss Neil Wagner. Billings shocked everyone, including himself, as he took the catch using his knees on Day 4 of the final Test after first struggling to contain the ball in his gloves. The video of the "crazy catch" was shared by the England Cricket Board on its official Twitter handle.

Here's how social media is reacting to the bizarre catch by Billings:

Presence of mind — raquib physiotherapist bhopal (@raquib06928961) June 26, 2022

One hell of a crazy catch ... quick reflex though — jaravazapanashe (@P_n_she) June 26, 2022

Now that's a catch to watch many time🖤#sondeppaul #paulsondep — Sondep Paul (@SondepPaul) June 26, 2022

Superb Reflexes!!! — Bobby (@LoboErrrol) June 27, 2022

England vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand scored 329 runs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Daryl Mitchell scored a much-needed century for the Kiwis, while Tom Blundell contributed with 122-ball 55. Jack Leach picked up a five-wicket-haul for the home team. Stuart Broad registered a three-wicket-haul.

In reply, England posted 360 runs in their first innings, courtesy of a 162-run knock from Jonny Bairstow and a 97-run knock from Jamie Overton. Broad contributed with 42 off 36 balls.

New Zealand were then bowled out for 326 runs in their second innings. Tom Blundell scored an unbeaten 88 off 161 balls to help the Kiwis reach the mark. Mitchell also contributed with a gritty half-century. Tom Latham scored 76 off 100 balls while batting at the top of the order. NZ skipper Kane Williamson scored 48 off 115 balls. Leach again took a five-wicket-haul in New Zealand's second innings. England have been set a target of 296, with plenty of time left for the Test to witness a result.

