ENG Vs NZ: Stalwarts Return As England Reveal First Playing XI Of Stokes-McCullum Era

The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the playing XI for the first Test match against New Zealand on Wednesday. The match is set to begin on June 2. Matthew Potts, a Durham seamer, has been picked in England's starting XI and will make his debut in the first Test match against the Kiwis. He will become England's 704th Men's Test capped player. Ben Stokes will lead the side for the first time since being named the captain of England's Test side.

In the meantime, James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been named to the starting XI for the opening Test against New Zealand. They will return to the Test squad for the first time since their exclusion in March. Joe Root will also take part in the opening Test at Lord's Stadium. This will be his first Test match as a regular player in several years.

ENG vs NZ: Anderson, Broad return, Potts to make debut

Zak Crawley has been given another opportunity to open the batting for England in the red-ball format despite his underwhelming performances in the past year. Alex Lees has been picked as his new opening partner, while Ollie Pope has been named for the No. 3 position. Jonny Bairstow has also been included in the starting XI for the first Test against New Zealand. Ben Foakes has been picked as the wicket-keeper.

The Test match will mark the start of a new journey for former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, who has been appointed the head coach of England's Test side. McCullum has been appointed to the role to bring in the much-needed change to England's red-ball side. England Test team's performance has dipped significantly in the past few years with them losing to Australia and India in recent series.

England Test XI vs New Zealand: 1. Zak Crawley (Kent), 2. Alex Lees (Durham), 3. Ollie Pope (Surrey), 4. Joe Root (Yorkshire), 5. Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), 6. Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, 7. Ben Foakes (Surrey) wicketkeeper, 8. Matthew Potts (Durham), 9. Jack Leach (Somerset), 10. Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), 11. James Anderson (Lancashire).

Image: @englandcricket