ENG Vs NZ: Tickets Go Unsold At Lord's, Vaughan Says It 'embarrassing For The Game'

Reports claim that over 20,000 tickets have gone unsold for the England vs New Zealand first Test match at Lord's, a fact Vaughan believes is embarrassing.

Vidit Dhawan
England vs New Zealand first Test

Image: ICC, Instagram@EnglandCricket


Ahead of the England vs New Zealand Test series, reports claim that over 20,000 tickets have gone unsold for the first match slated to be held at Lord's. Following the news, former England Test skipper Michael Vaughan took to his official social media handle to call the number of unsold tickets 'embarrassing for the game,' stating that he did not understand why the tickets were so expensive.

England vs New Zealand first Test: Over 20,000 tickets go unsold

According to a report by the Telegraph, the Barmy Army has cited high ticket prices as the reason for over 20,000 tickets going unsold for the England vs New Zealand first Test match at Lord's. As per the report, the tickets have been priced at £160, which has resulted in low sales.

Notably, the upcoming series promises several surprising takeaways for fans. Brendon McCullum will coach the England Test side against his national side, while Ben Stokes will lead the team for the first time as a full-time skipper. England's form in the Test format has been extremely poor as per their high standards, as they currently stand at the bottom of the World Test Championship rankings.

Following the news of the disappointing ticket sales, veteran English cricketer Michael Vaughan took to his official Twitter account and slammed the prices of tickets, stating that if they did not cost between £100 and £160, then the ground would be 'jam-packed.' In another Tweet, he suggested to get the prices down for children interested in going to the ground to watch the match with their parents. The 47-year-old believes that doing so could make Lord's full as school holidays are currently going on.

England vs New Zealand Test series preview

England will take on reigning Test champions New Zealand in a three-match series, with the first game set to take place between June 2 and 6. While the Blackcaps will hope to continue their stellar form with the hope of ensuring that the title remains with them, England will look to impress under the new leadership of skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

