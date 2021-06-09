Eng Vs NZ: Trent Boult Weighs In On ECB Social Media Controversy Ahead Of Second Test

Fans were expecting a high-drama clash during the England vs New Zealand 1st Test match that took place at the Lord’s Cricket Ground starting from June 2. However, the events that followed the end of the 1st Test match took a more dramatic turn after the controversy emerging from the past Ollie Robinson tweets. Despite the ongoing ECB social media controversy, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult feels that the England cricket team will be able to overcome the social media storm ahead of the 2nd Test match.

Trent Boult comments on the ECB social media controversy

Trent Boult will be available for the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match and the fast bowler is likely to be a part of the playing XI. Ahead of the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match, Boult responded to a question of whether the ECB social media controversy will affect the performance of the England players. According to Boult, the England players won’t be too distracted even though there are a few things going on the sidelines.

Trent Boult feels talks about social media accountability

Boult is also certain that the England players will be on the ball and they will be desperate to put in a good performance. Boult said that these guys have played a lot of cricket and they are tremendous at home and according to him, they can put those things on the sideline and focus on the game. While not commenting particularly on the Ollie Robinson tweets, Boult believed that social media can be a difficult world at the moment. He also felt that cricketers are considered as leaders and role models by a lot of kids and fans around the world due to which an accountability factor comes into the picture.

Statement: Ollie Robinson suspended from all international cricket — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 6, 2021

Ollie Robinson tweets controversy

It all started when England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday due to his past tweets from the year 2012-2013, which were considered as discriminatory. The Ollie Robinson tweets controversy led to a frenzied search of social media accounts of other English players for possible objectional comments. On Monday, the ECB revealed that it was investigating another unnamed English player for possible offensive comments on social media.

James Anderson tweet emerges after search

The ECB social media controversy has also led to the investigation of prominent England players like Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgon. Past tweets of both the English players have resurfaced on the internet where they were allegedly mocking Indians. Recently, a past James Anderson tweet has stirred up the social media storm further where the English fast bowler mentioned his bowling partner Stuart Broad in an offensive way. The ECB has assured that the ongoing situation will be dealt in an appropriate manner.

Image Source: PTI