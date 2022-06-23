ENG Vs NZ: Was Henry Nicholls' Bizarre Dismissal Within Cricket Laws? MCC Issues Statement

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls was dismissed in the most bizarre manner imaginable in the third Test match against England in Headingley on Thursday. The batter attempted to drive a delivery down the ground during the final over before the tea break on Day 1 of the third Test. England's Jack Leach was bowling from the opposite end.

Nicholls attempted to play the drive shot, but the ball went straight to his partner Daryl Mitchell, who in an effort to shield himself from the shot, accidentally scooped the ball with his bat. The ball then went towards England fielder Alex Lees, who took a straightforward catch while positioned at mid-off. The incident has sparked a discussion on social media with some users questioning if the dismissal was lawful.

According to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardian of the game's laws, the dismissal was legal. According to a tweet from the MCC, the unfortunate dismissal was entirely within the rules of the game. Law 33.2.2.3 states that a batter is out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner, or the other batter.

"An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws. Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner, or the other batter," the MCC said in its statement.

An unfortunate dismissal? Yes. But wholly within the Laws.



Law 33.2.2.3 states it will be out if a fielder catches the ball after it has touched the wicket, an umpire, another fielder, a runner or the other batter.



Read the Law: https://t.co/cCBoJd6xOSpic.twitter.com/eKiAWrbZiI — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) June 23, 2022

England vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. Tom Latham and Will Young opened the batting for the Black Caps, however, the former was dismissed for a duck in the first over of the game. Latham was dismissed by Stuart Broad. Young scored 20 off 42 balls before being trapped LBW by Jack Leach. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was the next batter to be dismissed as he went for 31 off 64 balls.

Devon Conway scored 26 off 62 balls before being clean bowled by Jamie Overton. Henry Nicholls was then dismissed by Leach in one of the most bizarre ways possible. Dary Mitchell is currently batting in the middle alongside Tom Blundell. Mitchell has scored 53 off 101 balls, while Blundell is batting at 31 off 52 balls. New Zealand are at 182/5 in 71 overs at the time of writing this copy.