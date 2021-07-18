ENG Vs PAK 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

England and Pakistan are set to face each other in the 2nd T20I match of the three-match T20I series which will be played at Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 18. The match is set to commence at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK fantasy team tips, ENG vs PAK playing XI.

ENG vs PAK match preview

After being trashed in the ODI series, Pakistan justified their tag of being an unpredictable team by beating England by 31 runs in the 1st T20I. While ODI series was a one-sided affair, the T20I series could turn out to be a close contest. After the 150 run stand in the 1st T20I between skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan team will be hoping for the duo to carry their form into the 2nd T20I. Shaheen Afridi bowled splendidly to pick up 3 wickets, while Shadab Khan despite being a bit expensive also picked up three wickets which included important wickets of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone.

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 17, 2021

For England, Jason Roy looked solid at the top before Livingstone set the stage on fire with his breathtaking knock that almost took England to cross the finish line. Captain Morgan needs to lead from the front in terms of scoring runs as his current form is a bit of concern for the team. The vital contributions from the lower order is equally important in this format of the game. Bowling looked out of sorts in the last match and the team management would want to make minor changes to stand a chance of levelling the series. This should be yet another high scoring encounter to watch.

ENG vs PAK fantasy team tips

Liam Livingstone's heroic effort in the last match was enough for England to win the 1st T20I, but the Lancashire cricketer will hope to put up yet another solid performance as he battles for a place in the England squad for the World T20. Jonny Bairstow is yet another player to watch out for in ENG vs PAK fantasy team due to his ability to change the course of the game single-handedly. Bairstow at the top of the order will be a good choice to stop Pakistan bowlers to make early inroads.

Pakistan will want Babar Azam to carry on his good form from the 1st T20I. Azam scored 85 runs of 49 balls and along with Mohammad Rizwan put on century partnership at the top. The team will once again rely on him to give a solid start at the top and set a platform for other batters to take advantage of. The bowling department will be led by Shaheen Afridi who was outstanding in the first match. He will look to not only add more wickets to his tally but also win the series for the team.

ENG vs PAK Dream Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batting: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Babar Azam, Liam Livingstone

All-rounder: Imad Wasim, David Willey

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK dream 11 prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK dream 11 prediction, England will be favourites to win the match

Disclaimer: The EENG vs PAK Dream team and ENG vs PAK playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Credit: England Cricket/ Twitter