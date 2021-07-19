ENG Vs PAK 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

England and Pakistan are set to face each other in the 3rd and finalT20I match of the three-match series which will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday., July 20. The match is set to commence at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK fantasy team tips, ENG vs PAK playing XI.

ENG vs PAK match preview

Making a comeback into the squad after injury, stand-in captain Jos Buttler led England to victory in the second T20 at Headingley Cricket Ground on Sunday, July 18. England's spinners proved too much for Pakistan to handle in the second Twenty20 with a 45-run win for the hosts levelling the three-match series at 1-1. Having broken with tradition by including Adil Rashid (2-30) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) as twin leg-spinners at Headingley, England saw the pair seize control of the match with a defining spell that slammed the breaks on Pakistan’s chase.

Between them, the duo allowed just 55 runs and took three wickets from eight controlled overs, backed up by Moeen Ali’s off-breaks which accounted for another two batters. Pakistan eventually stranded on 155-9, well short of England’s 200 all out in 19.5 overs, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to field. Jos Buttler played a defining hand in England's innings, top-scoring with 59 after returning as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan. His 39-ball innings included seven fours and two sixes.

ENG vs PAK fantasy team tips

For England, Liam Livingstone is in stunning form especially after his heroic effort in the 1st T20. Jonny Bairstow is yet another player to watch out for in ENG vs PAK fantasy team due to his ability to change the course of the game single-handedly. Bairstow at the top of the order will be a good choice to stop Pakistan bowlers to make early inroads. The top T20 batsman Dawid Malan has remained quiet in the tournament till now, however, the southpaw will be looking to get back in form ahead of the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Pakistan will want skipper Babar Azam to carry on his good form from the 1st T20I. Azam scored 85 runs of 49 balls and along with Mohammad Rizwan put on century partnership at the top. The team will once again rely on him to give a solid start at the top and set a platform for other batters to take advantage of. The bowling department will be led by Shaheen Afridi who was outstanding in the first match. He will look to not only add more wickets to his tally but also win the series for the team.

ENG vs PAK Dream Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batting: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Babar Azam, Liam Livingstone

All-rounder: Imad Wasim, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK dream 11 prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK dream 11 prediction, England will be favourites to win the match and seal the series.

Disclaimer: The ENG vs PAK Dream team and ENG vs PAK playing XI is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Credits: @EnglandCricket/Twitter)