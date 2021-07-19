ENG Vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Vs Pakistan Live?

With the three-match T20 series between England vs Pakistan levelled at 1-1, Babar Azam & co. will lock horns with Morgan's XI in an action-packed third and final T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. The Men In Green drew first blood with an emphatic 31-run win in the series-opener on Friday.

However, England levelled the series in the 2nd T20 with Jos Buttler returning from an injury to lead the squad. If Babar Azam & Co. manage to the 3rd T20, then it will be the first time when Pakistan's first-ever T20I series victory against England.

Ahead of high-voltage England vs Pakistan third and final T20I, here's a look at the details regarding the live streaming of the coverage as well as when and where to catch the live-action of the game.

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs Pakistan live

The England vs Pakistan third T20I can be watched on Sony Six as well as Sony Six HD whereas, the live streaming of the contest can be viewed on the Sony LIV app. The kickoff time is 11:00 PM IST.

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam & Team fail to clinch series

Coming back to the second T20, England's spinners proved too much for Pakistan to handle in the second Twenty20 on Sunday with a 45-run win for the hosts levelling the three-match series at 1-1. Having broken with tradition by including Adil Rashid (2-30) and Matt Parkinson (1-25) as twin leg-spinners at Headingley, England saw the pair seize control of the match with a defining spell that slammed the breaks on Pakistan’s chase.

The tourists were eventually stranded on 155-9, well short of England’s 200 all out in 19.5 overs, after Pakistan won the toss and chose to field. Jos Buttler played a defining hand in England's innings, top-scoring with 59 after returning as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan.

Eng vs Pak: Squads of both sides

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey. Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

(Image Credits: @EnglandCricket)