ENG Vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 1st T20I Live

England are all set to take on Pakistan in the first match of the three-match T20I series at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. The match between both the teams will be played on Friday, August 28 at 10:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK playing 11.

ENG vs PAK live: ENG vs PAK Dream11 preview

After losing the three-match Test series 1-0 , Pakistan under the leadership of Babar Azam will be looking to bounce back and pick up a win in the first T20I match. The Men in Green had put up a good fight in the Test series but couldn't avoid defeat against the home side.

On the other hand, World Champions England have a completely different side for the T20I series. The Eoin Morgan-led side will be looking to build momentum by winning the T20I series ahead of their clash against Australia. Expect the match to be an exciting contest. Coming to the head-to-head record, England who have upperhand over Pakistan

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team, squad list

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team: ENG squad

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team: PAK squad

Babar Azam (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK match prediction: ENG vs PAK team news

England will be without the services of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer and Jason Roy. Roy has been ruled out of the T20I against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain. On the other hand Pakistan squad players are fully fit and raring to go in the 1st T20I match.

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK top picks

Eoin Morgan

Babar Azam

Haris Rauf

David Willey

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK playing 11

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK playing 11: ENG

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (capt), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Dawid Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK playing 11: PAK

Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali,Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi

ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: ENG vs PAK Dream11 team

ENG vs PAK match prediction

As per our ENG vs PAK match prediction, ENG will be favourites to win the match

Please note that the above ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction, ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK top picks are based on our own analysis. The ENG vs PAK Dream11 team and ENG vs PAK match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

